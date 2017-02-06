In the open session of the foundation day of the Parishad, it was demanded that the indigenous tribe Garia Maria be protected by providing constitutional safeguards to them.

The open session was presided over by Hafizul Ahmed, president, Asom Garia-Maria Deshi Jatiya Parishad. Addressing the gathering, Rama Kanta Deori, MLA, Morigaon said that the indigenous tribe Garia Maria is an inseparable part of the greater Assamese society and their rights must be protected at all costs. Speaking on the occasion, Hemen Das DC, Morigaon said that the Garia-Maria are Assamese by blood. Referring to the formation of Assamese nationality since the 12th century, Das said that Garia Maria are part and parcel of Assamese society.

Participating in the discussion, Nekubur Zaman, aenior advocate of Gauhati High Court and the chairman, North East Haj Committee expressed serious concern over the backwardness of the Assamese Muslim community in political, economic and social levels and he held responsible all the previous governments for the social problems faced by the Garia Maia community. He demanded the State Government to provide an autonomous council of satellite model to this large community of Assam.

In the open meeting, noted human right activists Lachit Bordoloi, Bubumoni Goswami, AASU’s organising secretary Abonti Kumar Bora, All Tiwa Students Union’s secretary Cheniram Malang, Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union president Ratan Kachari, AJYCP secretary Udayan Kumar Gogoi and Hajong Students’ Union president Sanjib Kumar Hajong spoke and whole-heartedly supported the self-rule demand of the Garia Maria community of the greater Assamese society.