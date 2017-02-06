The Chief Minister passed the directive while reviewing the implementation of Kisan Credit Card and other agriculture-related schemes with the deputy commissioners, district agricultural officers and bank officials through ‘Unnati’ video conference from the Chief Minister’s Conference Room on Saturday.

“The Government has prioritised strengthening the rural economy through effective implementation of agriculture-based schemes in the State. Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana is being rolled out under which an amount of Rs 1.2 crore will be invested in each revenue village during the next five years so as to double farm income,” Sonowal said.

Underling the tremendous potential that agriculture holds in transforming the State’s economy, the Chief Minister directed the DCs to vigorously organise sensitisation meetings of farmers in association with the district agricultural officers and the banking officials to apprise them about the ways and means to fruitfully utilise KCC loans for the purpose of farming.

The Chief Minister also directed to vigorously organise training programmes for farmers on new farming technologies and methods for more productive farming. Sonowal further asked the DCs and concerned officials to take steps for encouraging farmers for adopting double and triple farming in the days ahead.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the fact that farmers in several districts of the State are presently involved in triple cropping per year. Sonowal asked the DCs to soon convene a congregation of such progressive farmers where he could interact with those farmers and earn first-hand experience of their success stories.

Expressing deep concern over the huge number of KCC loan defaulters in the State, the Chief Minister directed the Agriculture Department and the banks to step up coordination and obliterate the mistrust and distrust which has crept in between them. Sonowal further directed to jointly prepare the list of farmers for KCC loan so that misutilisation of loan amounts can be checked.

The Chief Minister also asked to officials concerned to prepare list of prospective farmers and offer them KCC loan so that the amount is utilised for farming alone. Sonowal also asked the DCs to submit a list of farmers who have fruitfully utilised the KCC loan and significantly improved their income through farming.

Advocating a comprehensive database of farmers, Sonowal asked the DCs to develop their knowledge about the farmers, their level of income and how to improve their economic condition. He also laid stress on organic farming and cultivation of other medicinal plants to fulfil the demand of new agro-based industries which are being set up in the State.

He also lauded the Ginger Federation initiative launched in Karbi Anglong district for marketing of ginger produce.

State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) KK Mittal, Commissioner and Secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Lohia, Secretary to Chief Minister Solanki Vishal Vasant and other senior officers of the State Government and representatives of banks were present at the video conference.