On the inaugural day, the festival will mark its opening with traditional ploughing in a paddy field by farmer Rajani Kumar of the locality, followed by community lightening of earthen lamps, hoisting of Dharma Dhwaja (religious flag) by Kailash Kartik N, SDO (civil), Rangiya.

Several programmes, including Prabhat Ferry, Bhagawath Paath, art competition, Oja Paali, Aayati Naam, Naagara Naam etc; will also be organised to mark the celebration. On February 8, a religious symposium on the theme of ‘significance of philosophy of Sri Sri Harideva in the present day context’ will also be organised where Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, former V-C of Gauhati University and Basistha Dev Sarma, Burha Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra, will take part in the discussion.

Former Education Minister of the State, Thaneswar Boro, will moderate the event and Hrishikesh Goswami, Media Adviser to the Chief Minister, will inaugurate the function. A religious cultural show is also being organised by the organisers on the eve of the concluding day. It will be followed by installation of the idol of Lord Krishna on the main temple premises on the same day.