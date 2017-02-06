To host the celebration in a befitting manner, a celebration committee was formed recently with Pradip Kalita as president, Satish Kalita as vice-president, Matindra Kalita as secretary and Kusum Kr Kalita as assistant secretary.

The Mahotsava will start with ‘Aiotir Naam Anusthan’ followed by flag hoisting at 9 am, smriti tarpan, Bhagawat procession, felicitation of senior citizens and foundation stone laying ceremony of permanent Sabha Ghar.

Ranjit Das, former Speaker, will formally be inaugurated the Mahotsava in presence of Pabindra Deka, Patacharkuchi MLA; Bhabani Prasad Sarma, project director DRDA; Dr Homeswar Kalita, Principal of Guwahati Commerce College; and Narayan Sarma, retired headmaster of Kanimara High School who will attend the function as invited guests.

The inauguration meeting will be chaired by Karuna Kanta Kalita, retired professor of Tihu College.

The second and third day programmes will have Aiotir Naam, Bhagawat Path, Dhulia, Lokageet contest, cultural programme etc.