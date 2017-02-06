The programme held under the aegis of Lahoal unit of the ATTSA was attended by ATTSA president Rajen Kumar, Manager of Singlijan TE Tridip Mahanta, Manager of Romai TE Amit Borthakur, educationist Jatin Gohain and several other local teachers. The programme was presided over by Kishan Munda, advisor to ATTSA.

The chief organiser and secretary of the Lahoal unit of ATTSA, Hemanta Kujur while underlining the importance of the event said that students particularly from the tea estates lack motivation, guidance and orientation especially in the aspect of education. “Most of the students in plantations do not know the techniques of study, time management, tricks of memorising and the zeal for strenuous study for better results. The programme is meant to orient the students towards their academic goals”, said Kujur.

ATTSA president Rajen Kumar encouraged the students to strive hard to perform better in their studies. He urged upon the students not to drop out. Be focus on your studies and you will certainly reach the desired heights. “The society also needs learned leaders who can lead the community in different spheres of life,” the ATTSA leader said.

Singlijan TE Tridip Mahanta, Manager of Romai TE Amit Borthakur, educationist Jatin Gohain and several others spoke on the subject and encouraged the students.