

Hajong dance being presented at the Bodo Sahitya Sabha session on Sunday. – Photo: Silapathar Correspondent Hajong dance being presented at the Bodo Sahitya Sabha session on Sunday. – Photo: Silapathar Correspondent

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary who were to attend the open session of the Sabha on February 7 will attend it tomorrow (February 6) informed the reception committee’s working president.

After a prolonged struggle by the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, the Bodo language was introduced as a medium of instruction at primary level in 1963 and at the secondary level in 1968.

Bodo language and literature has been recognised as one of the Major Indian Languages (MIL) in Gauhati, Dibrugarh and North-Eastern Hill Universities. In 1985, Bodo was recognised as an associated state official language of Assam.

Now the language has attained a position of pride with the opening of the Post-Graduate Courses in Bodo language and literature in the Guahati University in 1996. Moreover, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha has to its credit a large number of books on prose, poetry, drama, short story, novel, biography, travelogue, children’s literature and criticism.

The Sabha unveiled the translated version of three books to Bodo under the project – The Indian Constitution: Cornerstone of A Nation by Granville Austin, Principles of Mathematical Analysis by Walter Rudin and Outlines of Indian Philosophy by M Hiriyanna along with 30 other books by different writers.