

The titular kings at the dais during the open session of the Tiwa Folk Cultural Festival at Sograsal near Jagiroad on Sunday.– Photo: Jagiroad Correspondent The titular kings at the dais during the open session of the Tiwa Folk Cultural Festival at Sograsal near Jagiroad on Sunday.– Photo: Jagiroad Correspondent

Attending the open session as a guest of honour, the local MLA Piyush Hazarika gave a brief description of the ancient ethnic cultures still prevalent in middle Assam. He appealed to the conscious people of the tribe to preserve the language and folk cultures through festivals. Other guests of the open session, Gova Tiwa Deoraja Deepsing, Khairam Raja of Meghalaya Balajit Sing Sieam, Jursing Bordoloi, secretary, Gova Deoraja Raj Parishad, Hemanta Sing Mazumdar, Khagen Bordoloi, among others also spoke on the significance of the folk cultures distributed all over Assam.

A total of 17 ‘titular kings’ invited from various ‘kingdoms and other dignitaries like artistes, literateurs, social workers, farmers, merchants, etc., of the region were felicitated in the session. In the morning today, a colourful cultural procession was also brought out in the town area here where some ethnic groups with their traditional dresses including the kings participated. Noted vocalist Jina Rajkumari along with the president of the Tiwa Sahitya Sabha Lalsing Madar inaugurated the closing day’s cultural function.

On February 4, film producer and director Rajesh Bhuyan inaugurated an ancient folk culture ‘Wuanchuwa Misuwa Khuum’ which was attended by literary pensioners Maneswar Deuri and Mileswar Pator. A painting competition among the school students was also organised which was inaugurated by Jagiroad College vice- principal PC Gogoi along with the Principal of the Jagiroad HS School Haramohan Kalita.