

People arriving at the 86th annual conference of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha session, at Gohpur on Saturday. – UB photos People arriving at the 86th annual conference of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha session, at Gohpur on Saturday. – UB photos

The session commenced in the early morning with cleaning by Central Seva Bahini followed by morning prayer and naam-prasanga by the reception committee at the makeshift naamghar. It was followed by plantation programme performed by Utpal Borah, MLA, Gohpur LAC and working president of the reception committee while the main pandal was inaugurated by Asitaksha Chakravarty, DC of Biswanath. The main archway and naamghar was inaugurated by Utpal Borah, MLA, Gohpur LAC. The exhibition and book fair was inaugurated by Madhusmita Borah, Circle Officer of Halem Revenue Circle.

The last executive body meet was held at 10 am followed by meeting of the district presidents and secretaries. The literary session was chaired by Dr Jagat Chandra Kalita. Literature and former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha Dr Lakshminandan Borah released the souvenir Bhakti Baibhav edited by Dr Milan Neog in the programme. Some other books were also released on the occasion. State Election Commissioner Harendra Nath Borah, eminent scribe Haidar Hussein, president of Sankardev Foundation, Bangladesh, Subodh Chandra Das, Dr Dayananda Pathak, Dr Pradeep Sharma among others, took part in the literary session.

Meanwhile, thousands of delegates and devotees are still thronging the session site from all over the State. To provide them meal, 160 ovens have been lit where 60 quintals of rice, 20 quintals of dal and two trucks full of vegetables are being cooked. For proper sanitation, 200 tube wells, four numbers of concrete water tanks and 600 latrines were installed in the premises of temporary delegate camps. Five thousand well trained volunteers have been rendering their service round the clock. On the other hand, around 700 stalls have been set up in the exhibition cum book fair.