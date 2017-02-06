On the other hand, Baruah also thanked Sai Vikash Educational Institute for providing cash incentive of Rs 50,000 to Supriya Gogoi for the second time today. Supriya, who belongs to an economically weaker family from Tengakhat was a member of the Indian kho kho team which won the gold medal at the 12th South Asian Games.

She had earlier received Rs 50,000 last year as cash incentive from Sai Vikash Educational Institute.