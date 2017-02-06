Electing to bat, Odisha boys put up a total of 143 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. Biplab Samantaray top scored with 50 runs while Subhransu Senapati contributed 23. Amit Verma was the pick of the Assam bowlers with three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs while Arup Das, Pritam Das and Syed Mohammed scalped a wicket each.

In reply, Assam eased past the target losing four wickets in 18.3 overs. Pallav Das scored a fine knock of 51 runs off 30 balls which included eight hits to the fence and one over the ropes while Amit Verma contributed 31 runs off 25 balls. KB Arun Karthick remained unbeaten on 28. On the other hand, Shreevats Goswami powered Bengal to a five-wicket win over Jharkhand and emerge zonal toppers with an all-win record.

Brief scores: Odisha 143/7 in 20 overs (Biplab Samantaray 50, Subhransu Senapati 23; Amit Verma 3/19). Assam 148/4 in 18.3 overs (Pallav Kumar Das 51, Amit Verma 31, KB Arun Karthik 28 n.o; Basant Mohanty 2/17).