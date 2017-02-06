Electing to bat, GTC batsmen could only manage 159 runs before being bundled out in 36.5 overs. Deep Bora top scored for his side with 32 runs while Ranjit Mali chipped in with 29. Kalyan Gogoi , Shuhel Rahman and Rohit Rowniar scalped three wickets each.

In reply, City Cricket Club boys put up 161 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 33.3 overs. Rahul Hazarika top scored with a fine knock of 92 while Neeraj Tiwary scalped three wickets. Rahul Hazarika was adjudged the man of the match for his fine show with the bat.

Brief scores: GTC 159 in 36.5 overs (Deep Bora 32, Ranjit Mali 29, Neeraj Tiwari 27; Kalyan Gogoi 3/20, Shuhel Rahman 3/26, Rohit Rowniar 3/40). City Cricket Club 161/5 in 33.3 overs (Rahul Hazarika 92, Kalyan Gogoi 32 n.o, Sunil Ranjan Gogoi 13; Neeraj Tiwari 3/30, Ranjit Mali 2/25). Today’s match: City Cricket Club vs TNT Sputnik CC, Shillong.