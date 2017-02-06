The tournament will feature men’s, women’s and veterans’ singles and doubles event. Teams from OIL, ONGC, IOC, BPCL, EIL, GAIL, HPCL and the host NRL will participate in the tournament. Altogether 74 players will be seen in action during the five-day event. The matches will be played on clay courts. The Chief Referee of the tournament is Somnath Manna from Kolkata.

Top ranked Indian players Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, Ram Kumar Ramanathan and Vishnu Vardhan will be seen in action in the tournament, stated a release.