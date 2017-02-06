

The jubilant New Zealand squad pose for photographs after winning the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia, on Sunday. The jubilant New Zealand squad pose for photographs after winning the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia, on Sunday.

Their masterclass saw New Zealand reclaim the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy while Australia also lost their outright hold on the world number one ODI ranking. They slipped to 118 ranking points, equal with South Africa, who beat Sri Lanka in Johannesburg on Saturday to go 3-0 up.

SCORECARD

New Zealand: D Brownlie c Handscomb b Faulkner 63, T Latham c Hazlewood b Starc 0, K Williamson c Handscomb b Cummins 36, R Taylor c Stoinis b Faulkner 107, N Broom c Handscomb b Faulkner 8, C Munro c Starc b Hazlewood 3, J Neesham b Hazlewood 1, M Santner not out 38, T Southee b Starc 10, L Ferguson b Starc 0, T Boult not out 1. Extras: (LB-6, W-7, NB-1) 14. Total: (9 wkts in 50 overs) 281. Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-76, 3-176, 4-198, 5-205, 6-209, 7-246, 8-265, 9-265. Bowling: Starc 10-1-63-3, Hazlewood 10-0-44-2, Stoinis 4-0-22-0, Cummins 10-0-47-1, Zampa 7-0-41-0, Faulkner 9-0-59-3.

Australia: A Finch c Boult b Williamson 56, S Marsh run out (Santner/Latham) 22, P Handscomb b Boult 0, T Head c Brownlie b Boult 53, G Maxwell c Latham b Santner 0, M Stoinis c Neesham b Santner 42, J Faulkner c Taylor b Boult 0, P Cummins c Santner b Boult 27, M Starc not out 29, A Zampa c Taylor b Boult 1, J Hazlewood b Boult 4. Extras: (LB-12, W-11) 23. Total: (all out in 47.0 overs) 257. Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-44, 3-119, 4-120, 5-173, 6-174, 7-198, 8-249, 9-253, 10-257. Bowling: Southee 8-0-39-0, Boult 10-1-33-6, Ferguson 9-1-62-0, Neesham 3-0-17-0, Santner 10-0-50-2, Williamson 7-0-44-1. – AFP