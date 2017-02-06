The seized items include 29,600 bottles of Phensedyl Cough Linctus, a codeine based medicinal preparation, which were confiscated from a truck near Thangsalai village on Shillong Bye Pass on Friday. The truck with Nagaland registration was heading towards Agartala.

Custom officials said, preliminary investigation suggested that the consignment of Phensedyl was loaded in Siliguri. “It was bound for smuggling to Bangladesh, through Agartala, where Phensedyl cough syrup is abused as an alternative narcotics drug,” Prakash Borgohain, Deputy Commissioner Customs (Prevention), said.

The seized items were concealed in the truck behind 86 bags of onion. However, the Customs officials were not able to nab the drivers. “But the owner of the truck would be tracked,” they said.

Psychotropic substances are in high demand in Bangladesh as sale of alcohol is banned in that country. These substances are smuggled into Bangladesh and sold at a premium.

The total value of Friday’s seizure is Rs 49.92 lakh. But if the substances cross over to Bangladesh, these would have been sold at costs many times higher than the original value.

Further, the seizure of such items and also Marijuana, from time to time, at Agartala has raised security questions about the land port in the Northeastern State.

In August last year, Customs department here made huge seizures. In the first seizure, 850 kg of Ganja (Marijuana) was seized from a truck that was coming from Tripura and headed for Bihar.

In another such seizure, 796 kg of “high quality” Ganja was confiscated. The illegal consignment was also coming from Tripura and headed for Bihar. Sources said Ganja is being illegally grown in Bishalgarh region in the tribal belt of Tripura.

The district administration there has failed to take action against these growers. On the other hand, connivance of some officials at the land port at Agartala, involved in smuggling, cannot be ruled out, officials here said.