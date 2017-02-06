The CMO, in a release, said during the emergency Cabinet meeting on Saturday night, the legislators decided to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister to amend the Constitution through an ordinance. The meeting was attended by special invitees comprising of legislators from all tribes.

The decision was made after taking serious consideration of the widespread concern expressed by various tribal hohos and other organisations with regard to certain provisions of Part IX-A of the Constitution relating to municipalities.

The CMO said appointment with the Prime Minister has been sought, adding that all 60 legislators along with both the MPs of the State, chairman and vice chairman of the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland would submit the memorandum jointly to the PM.