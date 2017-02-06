“The survey in the Murkongselek-Pasighat line is already underway. Survey on two other lines – Bhalukpung-Tawang and Silapathar-Bame will commence this year. The government will pump in Rs 50,000 crore-Rs 70,000 crore in these projects”, NF Railway GM (Construction) HK Jaggi said.

“The process for conducting foot surveys, soil and other geological testing, etc., are under way,” he added.

The railway lines are likely reach an altitude of over 8,000 feet at places in the frontier State.

The Bogibeel bridge will be inaugurated in December this year, he said, adding that passenger trains are likely to run on the bridge by the first part of 2018.