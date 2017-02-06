Central Election Committee of Congress selected the candidates for the ensuing polls, said AICC General Secretary Madthusudan Mistry in a press release.

Former Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President and Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, current PCC president TN Haokip besides Ministers Govindas Konthoujam, I Hemochandra, Dr Kh Ratankumar, Ksh Biren, M Okendro, Ngamthang Haokip, Manga Vaiphei, DK Korungthang, AK Mirabai and Md Abdul Nasir were among those in the list of the ruling party.

Only two women candidates including Mahila Congress chief Loitongbam Tilotama (Langthabal seat) and Minister Mirabai (Patsoi) were in the list while four new faces including CM’s son Surjakumar and nephew Henry Okram (Wangkhei) will contest in the ensuing polls. The other two new faces – Th Ajit Singh and GN Kumeitueng – will contest from Thongju and Tamei seats.

Interestingly, former BJP MLA Kh Joykishan (Thangmeiband) who recently joined Congress along with former NCP MLA L Ibomcha (Keishamthong) besides former AITMC MLAs Th Shyamkumar (Andro), Dr I Ibohalbi (Oinam), O Lukhoi (Wangoi) and K Sarat(Konthoujam) have been included in the list. Two former MLAs of Manipur State Congress Party Paonam Brojen and Karam Thamarjit will also contest as Congress candidates.