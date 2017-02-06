“Govt has increased financial assistance for pregnant women from existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000, marriage assistance from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000, death insurance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Besides the allowance of Rs 1,000 per month to physically handicapped and people who have crossed 60 years of age, the registered workers will also get educational assistance upto Rs 1 lakh for higher studies of their wards, like, MBBS and engineering courses,” the Minister told labourers at a mega awareness camp at Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district today. Waii said, “The labourers are the force behind huge infrastructure like buildings, bridges, roads, etc.”

Ziro-Hapoli MLA Tage Taki, while offering to pay the registration fees of the poor labourers, advised them to work hard with sincerity and “compel” the higher authorities to listen to their grievances.

On the occasion, colour TVs, solar lamps, blankets, jackets and gum boots were distributed to more than 180 workers – both from organised and unorganised sectors.