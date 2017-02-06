A total of 121 stalls would be put up in the book fair at the ground of Umakanta Academy. Publishers from Kolkata, Guwhati, Mumbai, New Delhi, besides Tripura Publishers’ Guild and All Tripura Book Sellers and Publishers Association will participate in the Fair.

Renowned Bangladeshi writer Abdul Menon will be present at the fair. Cultural programmes would be organised every evening. Several awards like Dhirendra Krishna Smriti Puraskar would be presented for special contribution in painting and sculptures, Salil Krishna Smriti Puraskar for Bengali and Kokborok literature, Kabi Sukanta Puraskar for poetry and Sachin Debbarma Puraskar for music.