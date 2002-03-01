



The Yojana, a mega mission with a financial outlay of Rs 30,000 crore, will be implemented in all the villages in Assam in the next five years culminating in 2021-22. The programme will be implemented through ‘saturation model’ by covering each revenue village through focused interventions in direct economic activities, logistic support including market linkages and community support.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that through this mission it has been aimed at bringing in revolutionary changes by doubling the farm income in the State. Pointing that as per the Situation Assessment Survey of the period from 2002-03 to 2012-13, the farm income in Assam was recorded only 0.88 per cent as against the national average of 5.2 per cent. He said that in view of this, his government has decided to launch the Yojana to put in concerted efforts in a time-bound manner by facilitating massive investments in rural areas for complete rural transformation in a period of five years to stimulate rural productivity.

Referring to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of lending dignified life to all living in villages, Sonowal said the scheme has been designed to bring in holistic development of the villages and lend dignity to the people living in rural areas. He also said that one of the basic components of the scheme is to strengthen the rural economy, as he said that without infusing life into the village economy, Assam cannot progress.

Sonowal also called upon the people to approach the scheme with the spirit of ‘Team Assam’ and make it a noble and successful one to bring in fundamental changes in rural lives and infrastructure. Pointing to the inherent potential, prosperity and possibility of the State, Sonowal underlined the need to rediscover Assam and make good use of the verdant resources of the State.

He also called upon the officers, employees and people from all walks of life to extend their cooperation in making the scheme a success.

Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking on the occasion, said the scheme has the potential to usher in a new horizon of development so that the State’s farm income doubles by 2021-22, which will also happen to be the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. He also said that under the scheme, five teams will be constituted in each block to work as a catalyst to implement different missions of the programme. These teams will prepare development plans for them to be implemented in each village. He also said that under the scheme village knowledge centre will be set up in each village and by bringing in synergy between the scheme and MGNREGA, playgrounds will be built in each village.

It may be noted that the planned average investment for the scheme is about Rs 1.20 crore per revenue village. The total requirement for the mission is Rs 30,000 crore over a period of five years. For the current year, an amount of Rs 500 crore was provided in the 2016-17 budget and this amount has been handed over by the Finance Minister to Sonowal who is the Chairman of Mega Mission Society that has been constituted for implementation of the scheme. Moreover, Rs 1,000 crore is proposed in the Supplementary Demand. At the end of the financial year, the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana will have Rs 1500 crore in its coffer.