Life convicts, serving their sentences at the Jorhat Central Jail, gave a new meaning to their lives by embracing open learning, within the boundaries of the jail.

Receiving their Bachelor of Art (BA) certificates at the KKHSOU’s second convocation held here today, they are among the inmates enrolled in the Jorhat Central Jail Study Centre of the Open University.

Serving his sentence since the past eight years in a murder case, Buddha Bania said that he wanted to pursue further education after his Higher Secondary and open learning came as a big opportunity. “The open university study centre inside the jail provided me the opportunity to study further, which was a distant dream otherwise,” Bania told The Assam Tribune on the sidelines of the convocation.

Similarly, Chandra Chetia, who hails from Golaghat, said he will forever cherish the moment of receiving the degree in a glittering ceremony.

Convicted for murder and in jail since 1999, Chetia took to pursuing the graduation course behind bars after being motivated by his desire to do something meaningful in life. “It is like a dream come true for me. I have no words to explain my joy,” Chetiya said while thanking the University and the jail authorities for their support.

The duo has also enrolled for the Master’s Degree in the study centre.

In the 13 jail study centres of the KKHSOU across the State, 183 jail inmates are pursuing different courses through the open learning system.