Jogen Barpujari, Executive Director (Guwahati Refinery), handed over the keys of a 25-seater ‘Force Traveler’ school bus to the intellectually-challenged children and young adults of Mon Vikash Kendra and the keys of a Tata Sumo ambulance to the authorities of Guwahati Zila Anusuchita Jati Parishad during the programme. The vehicles were donated under the CSR initiative of Guwahati Refinery, an official statement said.

Mon Vikash Kendra is a city-based non-profit voluntary institution working for training and rehabilitation of children and young adults with intellectual disabilities, while Guwahati Zila Anusuchita Jati Parishad is committed to development of people belonging to the Scheduled Caste community.

Kusha Gogoi, secretary of Gauhati Mental Welfare Society (which governs the institution), expressed his gratitude towards Guwahati Refinery for the support.

“Apart from being a premier oil industry, we see Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s Guwahati Refinery as a humanitarian organisation to have supported Mon Vikash Kendra’s objective to enable the intellectually disabled children of society rise above the societal stigmas against them and getting accepted like the normal people,” he said.

Having been established in 1980, Mon Vikash Kendra has been providing training and education for intellectually challenged children and young adults with an aim to ensure their social rehabilitation. The institute deals with children and young adults suffering from Down’s syndrome, epilepsy, speech problems, etc.

The president of Guwahati Zila Anusuchita Jati Parishad, Jayaram Hira, also lauded the efforts of Guwahati Refinery for improving the lives of the marginalised section of society through its CSR initiative.

Barpujari in his speech expressed his appreciation to both the organisations for their commitment and accomplishments. “We strongly recommend that we can provide our much-needed support to the marginalised classes of society to make them feel like every one of us. This is not just our duty but a moral responsibility. I wish them success.”

Earlier, Guwahati Refinery had provided school buses to Ashadeep, Shishu Sarothi and Snehalaya – all city-based NGOs working for the physically challenged children and orphans respectively – under its CSR activities. The Refinery had also implemented disabled-friendly facilities along with installation of a special disabled-friendly sanitary toilet at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) through Shishu Sarothi in 2014-15.