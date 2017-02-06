

The lecture was part of the 20th Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) national symposium on Chemistry and 11th joint symposium of CRSI and London-based Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), organised by the GU Department of Chemistry from February 2 to 5.

Addressing a galaxy of students, research scholars and teachers at the Gauhati University’s BKB auditorium today, Dr Rao urged students and research scholars to learn from the present and apply the lessons for the future. He cited the examples of JC Bose, CV Raman and Michael Faraday who were able to achieve the extraordinary by dint of sheer hard work, dedication, determination and justice to time.

He pointed out that science in India lacks support and the government needs to do something so that science can flourish. He quoted Nobel Laureate Dr CV Raman as having asked him five weeks before his death: “Why is India not on top in the field of science?” Prof Rao said that’s what bothered him, too. His concern was that India not keeping pace with the world in the field of science, and the increase in the number of junk journals and plagiarised work were also a huge concern. While Chinese and Korean scientists work really hard, their Indian counterparts do not, he lamented.

He encouraged the students to always have an inquisitive mind. “Pick an area where no research has been done much, though fundamental research has been done,” he opined.

He urged the students to work hard irrespective of hardships, poor financial condition or lack of facilities, to make up their mind to never give up, and not to run after money.

Rao also spoke about his personal and professional journey in science, the challenges he faced and his triumphs.

Later, during an interaction he answered queries posed to him by the students and research scholars.