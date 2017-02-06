

Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao speaking on ‘Science in India: Present and Future’ at the Gauhati University on Sunday. – UB Photos Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao speaking on ‘Science in India: Present and Future’ at the Gauhati University on Sunday. – UB Photos

While exhorting upon the students with the above remarks at the second convocation of the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University here today, Professor Ravindra Kumar, Vice Chancellor (in-charge) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), said that in some aspects, the open learning system has an edge over the conventional learning system, not just in terms of flexibility, but also quality of the content.

Calling upon universities to focus equally on teaching and research, Professor Kumar said, “An institution scarcely deserves to be called a university if it undertakes only teaching and no research.”

Delivering the convocation address at the GMCH auditorium, the IGNOU Vice Chancellor further informed the gathering about IGNOU’s plan to assist the open learning systems in other states of the country. “With the revival of educational radio and broadcast channels Gyan Vani and Gyan Darshan, the state open universities would get enough scope in terms of content sharing and reaching out to the learners,” he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr Hitesh Deka, Vice Chancellor of the KKH State Open University, said the university desires to produce learners who understand its vision and can contribute substantially to regional and transnational changes.

“Our university has laid special emphasis on underprivileged and marginalised sections of the society. The aim is to bring members of these strata of the society within the ambit of the educational umbrella, thereby making them capable of enjoying rights as citizens of the country and socially empowered individuals,” Dr Deka said.

Currently, the KKH State Open University has 53 academic programmes through 351 study centres, including 13 jail study centres. On Sunday, the university conferred various degrees on 34,928 students. Of them, 32,236 were given bachelor’s degree, 2,678 masters degree and nine PhDs. The university has since 2006 enrolled over 1.5 lakh students from all over the country.