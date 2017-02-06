He said the National Testing Agency, announced in the Union Budget, may conduct various exams currently held by an ‘overburdened’ CBSE.

It is not the task of the CBSE to conduct these exams, the minister said.

The National Testing Agency may also free up IITs and AICTE that currently conduct exams for admission to engineering colleges in India.

“The outline of the agency’s structure will be prepared shortly,” officials said.

Also, Javadekar said, the government will next month launch the ‘Swayam-MOOCS’ platform on which up to 2,000 new courses will be offered online. – PTI