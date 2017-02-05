The walk which was aimed at spreading the significant message of oil and gas conservation under the event of SAKSHAM-2017 was flagged off by HS Dutta, GM (TS&HSE) from Bihutoli and concluded with the assembly of participants in Jubilee Field in presence of Mritunjoy Pramanik, Executive Director, AOD, HS Dutta, General Manager (TS&HSE), LN Phukan, General Manager (T), employees of IOCL (AOD) and staff members of schools.

School children have put sincere efforts in this event for displaying their creative talents. They prepared banners, placards and models displaying key messages and slogans to attract and aware the general public regarding multiple aspects of resource conservation. All the higher officers of the division present in the event have interacted with the students and shared pertinent knowledge about the oil industry. Pramanik also gave away prizes to DPS Digboi, Carmel School, Rashtriya Vidyalay for securing first, second and third positions respectively in the Oilcon walk.