Cabinet Minister Atul Bora was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of inauguration of agricultural scheme called ‘ Bringing Green Revolution in Eastern India (BGREI), recently at number 2, Sildubi near Kaziranga National Park. Bora added that issues related to rehabilitation of indigenous tribes of Assam, their security are being looked into and very soon their problems would be solved, adding that the every promise made by the ruling coalition party during the last Assembly elections would be fulfilled.

The Minister also asserted that needs of the farmers of Assam would be made available so that they are economically benefited in their farming occupation. Earlier, under the BGREI scheme, the State Agriculture department supplied free healthy high yielding Boro rice variety seeds to the farmers of Sildubi area along with organic compost, vitamins and minimum required amount of pesticides to be administered at the crop land covering about 200 hectares of land.