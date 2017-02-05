In a joint discussion with the top officials of the HPCL namely, SK Jain, Chairman cum Managing Director, SN Bhattacharya, Director ( Operation), P Goswami, Director (Finance) and AK Roy, Chief Executive, NPM, Jagiroad at the NPM Guest House, the top officials assured the representatives of the Nagaon Paper Mill Suraksha Manch that the production works of the mill will begin within a short period.

Preference will be given first to the educated youth under the district to the vacant posts of the NPM, the mill management has assured. They further assured the Suraksha Manch that the preliminary works for establishment of the head office of the HPCL will start from next month in Assam.