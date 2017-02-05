The land-affected farmers under the banner of NH 52 (B) Khyotigrosto Suraksha Sammittee Joutho Manch have sought to know why the district administration and the State Government was going ahead with the eviction and construction of the project when arbitration process involving the Upper Assam Commissioner Mukhti Gogoi was on and not addressed yet. “It is surprising that the district administration was using force to disturb the peaceful human habitations during the arbitration process. We are only seeking what is just. How can the valuation of same nature of land or other properties for the same project or similar project in the district differ from elsewhere in the State?” Hemo Gogoi, leader of the mancha and local unit of Krishak Mukhti Sangram Sammittee asked during a press conference at Pension Bhawan here on Friday.

NH 52 (B) Khyotigrosto Suraksha Sammittee Joutho Manch, which is a combined forum of some 71 affected villages comprising about 1200 families, took to the streets on Friday from Dibrugarh Town Railway Station to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, demanding justice. The mancha also demanded release of three of their leaders – Hannan Hussain, Mukunda Hazarika and Ganesh Konwar who were arrested on January 27 during their fast in Rajgarh. The leaders of the organisation also slammed the Tingkhong MLA Bimal Borah for his alleged lip services that the matter was resolved and stating that agitation was only creating confusion. “The MLA must come out with the evidences that the compensations have been hiked. He must produce the report of the appointed Arbitrator and copies of the government sanctions. How can we believe him when Rs 15 lakh promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not come to anyone’s account?” asked Bolindra Saikia, a Communist leader and one of the leading members of the mancha.

MLA Borah had claimed that the Arbitrator had submitted the report and the Government had approved accordingly. The Government land zirat and myadi land rate compensation had been hiked and residual Government land had been allotted, Borah had said.