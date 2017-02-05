During this festival, the host village invites bhakats and the common people from 12 different villages to the Sewa festival and performs naam prasanga for the wellbeing of the entire humanity. The bhakats and the other visitors are received with various refreshments, besides a meal in a common dining hall at the site. For that, the villagers collect rice, pulses, firewood and cash from every household in order to meet the expenditure for the festival.

The organisers told this Correspondent that the tradition of the village has completed 106 years. Ceremonial earthen lamps will be lit on the inaugural day of the festival at 6 am.Then the bhakats will be welcomed by the host villagers to perform the festival. A Bhagawat procession will be taken out throughout the village at 8 am.The other programmes include Bhagawat paath, Nagara naam, garlanding the bhakats, and so on.