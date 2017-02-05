Section 144 clamped in Karbi Anglong

Correspondent

DIPHU, Feb 4 - The Additional District Magistrate of Karbi Anglong has imposed Section144 CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) throughout the district in view of escalating road mishaps, an official press release informed here on Friday. Stating that the district administration was compelled to enforce Section 144 CrPC within the district in order to make motorcycle and pillion riders to wear helmets, the authorities also issued instructions to the proprietors of petrol pumps not to entertain two-wheelers if the riders and pillion-riders did not wear helmets, which has been made mandatory.