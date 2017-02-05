The minority students’ body has announced a three-hour sit-in demonstration at Dispur Last Gate from 11 am on February 6 in protest against the ‘discriminatory’ treatment of the State Government towards the minority community.

In a statement here, the students’ body alleged that contrary to the constitutional provisions of equal treatment to all the citizens of India, the State’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in association with Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been meting out autocratic treatment towards the minorities.

The minority community people of the State are made the sole targets while launching eviction drives, while their names are also sought to be dropped from the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Moreover, the number of D-voters has also been inflated intentionally, they alleged.

On the other hand, the State Government was alleged to have displayed total indifference in its duty with regard to implementing the Assam Accord, and had on the contrary been trying to settle illegal migrants in the State, claimed the students’ body.

The ABMSU members have in the meantime resolved to tonsure their heads on February 6 in order to register their protest against the State Government, informed the students’ body.