Around 6,000 delegates, observers and well-wishers are expected from all over the North East, besides Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, a source informed.

The programme started today with inauguration of the main archway by SDO Jonai, Atul Kumar Sarmah, while the volunteers’ camp was inagurated by Circle Inspector of Police (Jonai) Bhola Hazarika, followed by inauguration of the delegates’ camp, dining hall and main pandal.

Significantly, the Sahitya Sabha venue has been declared a ‘Plastic-Free Zone’. Nearly 200 stalls have been erected at the venue for books and traditional attire of different tribes. Among others, TMPK, ABSU, AASU, ATASU, AKRASU,GNSM, AABYSF and other political organisations, besides non-political bodies has erected decorative gates to welcome the delegates. More than 50 decorated gates were seen in the district for welcoming the delegates and others visitors.

The Bodo Sahitys Sabha has announced its awards for the 2016-17 session. The awards are as follows: Swarbang Subung Bihuram Boro Literary Award-2017 to Doleswar Boro (posthumously), Rangsar Literary Award-2016 to Sitaram Basumatary, Someswar Brahma Literary Award-2016 to Rituraj Basumatary, Sanjarang Lakeswar Brahma Cultural Award-2016 to Chanakya Brahma (posthumously), and Habraghat Award-2017 to Hareswar Basumatary respectively.

Meanwhile, Subungsha Swargiary, Mainao Daimary and Sibani Wary were awarded for securing highest marks in Bodo MIL in the HSLC examination of 2016. The others prizes are Hanmashree Brahma Student Inspiration Award for securing highest marks in Bodo MIL in HSS-2016 to Khwrwmdao Basumatary, Subungthini Thandwi Mungkhlong Bineswar Brahma Haoria-Maoria Students Award-2016 to Manjit Islary and Detswrang Brahma.

Further, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha will felicitate Anju Narzary with the Bodo Sahitya Akademi Award- 2016 (creative writing), Bijit Goyary for Sahitya Akademi Youth Literature Award-2016 (poetry), Rashmi Narzary with the Sahitya Akademi Childrens Literature Award -2016 (English story writing).

The various awards and prizes will be presented tomorrow, while the prize distribution ceremony will be chaired by Padmashree awardee and president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha Dr Kameswar Brahma.