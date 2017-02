OIL tennis team for 36th PSPB meet



GUWAHATI, Feb 4 - Oil India Limited announced an eight member team for the 36th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) Inter-Unit Tennis Tournament to be hosted by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) at Numaligarh Township from February 06 to 10, stated a press release. Team: (Men’s) Chandra Sekhar Mohanty, Manash Mahanta, Pawan Kumar Singh, Shree Prakash Singh. (Veterans) Kalyan Kumar Das (Captain/Manager), Hakim Ali, Dharm Singh Manral, Raj Kishore Singh.