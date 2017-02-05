Electing to bat, Santipur AC put up a total of 160 runs in 39.5 overs. Rameez Rabbani top scored with 30 while Akash Sengupta chipped in with 28 runs. Abir Chakraborty returned with figures of four for 22 in his quota of 8 overs.

In reply, Ankurjyoti Club were bundled out for 160 runs in 39 overs. Asif Wasimul Haque top scored with 55 runs while Mantu Das contributed 26 runs. Sidhartha Sarma, Amit Boro and Bikash Singh picked two wickets each. Owing to the match being tied it had to be decided via super over.

In the super over, Ankurjyoti Club scored 11 runs for the loss of one wicket in 1 over while in reply, Santipur AC could only manage 5 runs for the loss of two wickets. Mantu Das claimed both the wickets while he also walked away with the man of the match honour.

Brief scores: Santipur AC 160 in 39.5 overs (Rameez Rabbani 30, Akash Sengupta 28, Manash Das 23; Abir Chakraborty 4/22, L Kishan Singha 3/17, Mantu Das 2/39). Ankurjyoti Club 160 in 39 overs (Asif Wasimul Haque 55, Mantu Das 26, L Kishan Singha 19; Siddharth Sarma 2/17, Amit Boro 2/21, Bikash Singh 2/34). Super Over: Ankurjyoti Club 11/1 (Raju Kalita 7; Amit Boro 1/08). Santipur AC 5/2 in 0.5 over (Akash Sengupta 4; Mantu Das 2/5).

Today’s match: City Cricket Club Vs Gauhati Town Club.