

Mizoram players celebrate after winning the 31st Capt NM Gupta Football tournament organised jointly by the Silchar District Sports Association and Assam Rifles in collaboration with Cachar District Administration, on Saturday.

The goal came in the 25th minute of the match.

The winning team received a cash award of Rs 5 lakh while the Runners-up team got a cash award of Rs 2 lakh. Minister of Transport, Food and Civil Supplies and Tourism John Rotluangliana and Ankur Dutta, secretary Assam Football Association attended the final match.

ARC Shillong and ASEB Guwahati finished as the 3rd and 4th teams of the tournament.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, S Vishwanathan informed that the Sports Minister Naba Doley had announced a grant of Rs 3 lakh for the tournament.

Major General MV Chandran, Inspector General of Assam Rifles East expressed happiness with the way the tournament organised .