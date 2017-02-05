

Shillong Lajong FC players train during a practice session ahead of their I-League match against Churchill Brothers at Shillong. Shillong Lajong FC players train during a practice session ahead of their I-League match against Churchill Brothers at Shillong.

Lajong have experienced a sharp turnaround from their start to the year and aim to continue their winning momentum at their home ground. They have been undefeated in their last six I-League matches at home.

To extend their winning streak, however, the Reds, as they are called, will have to get the better of Churchill, something they are yet to do in an I-League home match.

The two sides have clashed four times in Shillong in the league’s previous years, with two draws and two victories for the Goan team.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Shillong Lajong coach Thangboi Singto said, “Winning gives us extra motivation, but we’ve been telling the players that tomorrow will be another big match, another big challenge.”

“Looking at Churchill’s team sheet you see strong players experienced at the Indian level. We have to be on our toes and give it our best,” he added.

Lajong have seen an upwards performance since the start to the season, culminating in a 2-0 victory over Chennai City FC on Tuesday.

The club will be banking on the services of Cameroonian striker Aser Dipanda, who has scored five goals in three games, along with youngsters like Rupert Nongrum, Isaac Vanmalsawma and Chinglensana Singh.

“We are a much improved side and I have confidence in the team. One thing that we have to ensure is that we maintain our intensity throughout the ninety minutes,” the coach added. – IANS