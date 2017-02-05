restricted.

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) that imposed the indefinite bandh in Dimapur since January 31 said normal life should resume within Dimapur municipal area and that the bandh henceforth will be effective only for government offices, including the district administration and nationalised/government-run banks. Government officials and their vehicles will also not be allowed to ply, it said.

The police and essential government-run services including schools/colleges/training institutes, Fire & Emergency Services, power, medical services and personnel will be exempt.

However, the JCC said the bandh will continue in Diphupar jurisdiction in Dimapur in honour of the two youths who were killed in police firing on the night of January 31.

Dimapur Naga Youth Organisation (DNYO), the youth front of JCC, has meanwhile appealed to all Naga youth above 18 years to enforce the bandh in their respective areas.

The Angami Youth Organization (AYO) has decided to continue the indefinite bandh from 9 am to 3 pm with the exemption of business establishments, schools, district administration, police and paramilitary forces. The organisation, however, said government offices will not be allowed to function and the movement of government registered vehicles would be restricted. The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee also intimated the same.

These organisations have been demanding resignation of Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and his Cabinet in its three charter of demands and asserted that they will enforce the indefinite bandh with the modification.