Constable Kamlesh Kumar Gujar (27) of Haryana, who was posted at Kalaichar in South West Garo Hills, belonged to 26 battalion of BSF based at Praharinagar, outside Tura.

BSF sources said that while on camp duty at Kalaichar BOP, Kamlesh shot himself at about 10 am yesterday with his INSAS rifle. The body of the BSF jawan was later brought to Tura Civil Hospital for post mortem.