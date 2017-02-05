|
Schools, shops open in Kohima
KOHIMA, Feb 4 - Normalcy today returned to Nagaland capital with educational institutions, banks, business establishments and shops opening two days after violent mobs went on a rampage here vandalising and setting afire government offices and vehicles.
With business activities kicking off after five days of bandh, long queues were seen at petrol pumps and shops and markets.
Prohibitory orders are still in force in some areas of the capital with State Government offices remaining closed today and government vehicles also staying off roads. Mobile data and SMS services are also not working. – PTI