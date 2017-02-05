Naga agitators lock gate of Secretariat, Assembly



KOHIMA, Feb 4 - Volunteers of Angami Youth Organisation (AYO), a tribal youth organisation today locked the main gate of Nagaland Civil Secretariat, State Assembly building and some government offices here demanding that Chief Minister TR Zeliang and his Cabinet colleagues resign as demanded by Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC). AYO volunteers went around various areas of Kohima locking the main gates of government offices and sealing them with a tag of the organisation, claimed AYO president Neinguvoto Krose. District administration officials confirmed that some buildings have been locked by AYO volunteers. – PTI