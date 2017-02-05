The 42 legislators extended their support to Zeliang at an emergency meeting of DAN legislators in the State Banquet Hall in Kohima on Friday.

Adopting a 6-point resolution, the 42 members of the DAN Legislature Party, including the CM, affirmed that the DAN Legislature Party “shall continue to function under the leadership of Zeliang.”

Some of the legislators were out of station for medical check-up while some were unable to attend due to restrictions on vehicular movements, the CMO release stated. Speaker Chotisuh Sazo and Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye were invited as special invitees, but did not sign the endorsement.

The CMO also said the DAN Legislature Party found no ground or justification for the resignation of the CM and his Council of Ministers on account of the recent developments on the issue of urban local body elections in Nagaland as demanded by Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) comprising different Naga tribal organisations of Kohima.

The legislators also expressed serious concern over the spurt of violence arising out of the opposition to ULB polls and blamed the tribal bodies for spearheading it.

Further, the DAN Legislature Party also endorsed the government’s decision to nullify the entire February 1 ULB poll process.

The DAN Legislature Party acknowledged that the recent exercise undertaken by the government to hold civic polls with 33 per cent women reservation was done and said it was with a good motive to give better administration and development to the towns and with no intention to dilute the provisions of Article 371 (A) of the Constitution.

It further expressed gratitude to the Joint Action Committee on Women Reservation for withdrawing the Special Leave Petition filed in Supreme Court and asserted that it was committed to have wider consultations with stakeholders on the issue in the near future so that the matter is brought to a logical conclusion amicably.

Meanwhile, the DAN Legislature Party expressed its deep regret and anguish at the death of two Naga youths on the night of January 31 in the “unfortunate incidents of violence” in Dimapur and conveyed deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.