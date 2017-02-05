Manipur goes to polls on March 4 and 8 next. However, the BJP, which had already released names of 31 candidates on January 23, is yet to announce candidates for Bishnupur and Lamshang seats till date.

The second list includes the names of former leaders like Jyotin Waikhom who joined BJP few days back. The BJP’s Central Election Committee Secretary Jagat Prakash Nadda issued a press release in this regard on Saturday.

The list includes three first timers, namely, Paojalet Touthang (Saikul), Paokholal Haokip(Saikot) and Chinglungthang Zou ( Singhat). One time popular footballer Somatai Shaiza (Ukhrul) has been named in the list. There are just six ex-MLAs.

Despite the talk of giving more representation to women, the ruling Congress and opposition BJP have named just two women candidates each. The Congress list released on Friday has just two woman candidates including Social Welfare Minister Ak Mirabai (Patsoi) and State Mahila Congress chief Loitongbam Tilotama (Langthabal).

BJP has also nominated only two women so far. MLA Nemcha Kipgen (Kangpokpi) and SS Olis (Chandel) have been named as candidates though female voters (9,69,446) outnumber males (9,25,749) this time.

Even Chief Minister Okram Ibobi’s wife and sitting MLA O Landhoni (Khangabok) has been replaced by their son Surjakumar (Kenedy) Okram in the Congress list released on Friday.

Meanwhile, the newly-formed Left and Democratic Front Manipur comprising CPI, CPI(M), NCP, JD(U), Manipur National Democratic Front and Aam Aadmi Party, is likely to announce its first list of candidates by February 6, while Irom Sharmila’s People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) is yet to release its list officially though they have named five candidates including Sharmila. The Election Commission of India has approved ‘whistle’as the election symbol of PRJA party.