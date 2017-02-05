Altogether 120 participants enthralled water sports lovers. It was a first-time experience for many in the audience. The boat race was held in association with the State Directorate of Sports and Assam Traditional Sports and Dragon Boat Association.

Commenting on the event, Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser-in-chief, Rongali said, “While the boat racing sport is very old and popular in the lower part of Assam, the sport has not been promoted and marketed well for a healthy growth. At Rongali we are trying to familiarise the age-old sport as well as encourage it through proper promotion and marketing like boat racing in Kerala and promote Assam as a tourist destination.”

Rongali, the three-day event that got under way on February 3, celebrates the unity in diversity in Assam, with various tribes and communities coming on one platform to showcase their cultures and lifestyles.

Ankiya Bhaona, various folk dances and musical performances enthralled the participants on the first day of the event.

The aero sports zone of Rongali at Noonmati, Sector 1 drew a big crowd today.

Promoting peace and harmony, the Goalparia Muslims, one of the oldest indigenous ethnic groups of lower Assam, are also taking part in the festival.

Traditional houses, food, music, dance, way of life of Bodos, Misings, Karbis, Dimasas, Tiwas, Sonowal Kacharis, Singphos, Deuris, Tai Phakes, Thengal Kacharis, Ahoms, Bhatias and other communities are being showcased in all their pomp and glory at the fest.