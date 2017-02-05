Feasible steps to check artificial floods sought

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 4 - Asking the GMDA to take feasible measures to control the perennial problem of artificial floods in their localities, members of the Nabin Nagar and Anil Nagar Unnayan Samity met the GMDA Chairman and the Chief Engineer on Thursday. During the monsoons, these areas face the worst kind of water-logging, which causes immense trouble to the citizens. “The delegation gave several suggestions for immediate measures to control water-logging in the areas. The GMDA assured that all possible measures would be taken so that the flash floods can be controlled and the damage minimised,” said a statement.