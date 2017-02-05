Baruah, who was speaking as the monthly meeting of the Octogenarians’ Club of Guwahati at Pensioners’ Bhawan, referred to the various challenges faced by the country during the last few decades because of the general ignorance of the people about the great ideas enshrined in the Constitution.

The meeting, held under the presidentship of Prof Mahesh Bhuyan, felicitated Padma Shree award winner Eli Ahmed on her being conferred with the honour.

Accepting the felicitation, Ahmed narrated how she had struggled since her childhood to lead a life as per principles of the holy scriptures and against the superstitious beliefs and reactionary activities of society around her.

Prof Kiron Sharma, Amal Hazarika (Bhaimon), Dr Malati Baruah, Tarun Bhattacharya and retired Judge Pabitra Das also spoke.