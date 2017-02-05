Tributes paid to DN Borthakur, JP Medhi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 4 - The Guwahati Senior Citizens’ Association (GSCA), Octogenarians’ Club of Guwahati, Journalists’ Association of Assam, Retired Public Relations Officers’ and Staff Association, and and the Assam Academy of Mathematics today condoled the death of two internationally known scientists of the State – Dr Dhirendra Nath Borthakur and Dr Jyotiprasad Medhi – and described them as intellectual jewels of modern Assam. Paying glowing tributes to the distinguished lives of these two worthy sons of Assam, Dhirendranath Chakravartty, president of GSCA, said that while Dr Medhi earned international acclaim through his writing of mathematics textbooks, Dr Borthakur was a storehouse of knowledge on rice and produced several thousand papers on different seeds of agriculture, with special reference to uneconomic practices like jhoom cultivation, and also about the ways and means to overcome the flood situation in Guwahati.