Stating that the acute shortage of trained gastroenterologists and the huge disease load comprising a variety of diseases are the major challenges facing the development of gastroenterology in India, the Chief Minister said this conference would help the researchers and practitioners of the field to break new grounds and explore newer horizons.

Urging the doctors to help the government in making healthcare accessible to all sections of society, Sonowal said the government has initiated schemes like Atal Amrit Abhiyan, which would substantially reduce the out-of-pocket expenses for availing treatment of diseases for underprivileged sections.

Providing free diagnostic facility and free medicines to patients and starting Mobile Medical Units at tea gardens, where a lot of people are affected by various diseases, are some of the key works of the government in the health sector, the Chief Minister said.

Saying that the growth of preventive gastroenterology has been long overdue, Sonowal stated that this would not only help individual patients but also save financial resources. Gastroenterology is one discipline which can play a big role as large sections of the population suffer from one type of gastroenterological problem or the other and a lot of people travel outside the State seeking treatment, added Sonowal.

“Good habits formed in childhood can help a person lead a healthy life and only healthy citizens can make meaningful contributions to society,” Sonowal said.

Media Adviser to Chief Minister Hrishikesh Goswami, Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Samir Sinha and other top officials were present on the occasion.