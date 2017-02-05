For the first time, this symposium is being held in the North East at the initiative of GU with support from IIT Guwahati and Tezpur University.

CRSI founder, Bharat Ratna Professor CNR Rao is scheduled to deliver a special lecture tomorrow, the final day of the four-day event, to highlight the major achievements in chemistry research.

The event began on February 2 with the CRSI-RSC symposium with opening remarks by the President of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Sir John Holman and the President of CRSI, Professor Sourav Pal.

At the symposium, endowment lectures were presented by Prof Richard Zare from the Stanford University and Prof Henry NC Wong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

On the occasion Prof Arindam Banerjee, IACS Kolkata was presented the CNR Rao National Prize in chemical research, while Prof Graham Hastings from the Cardiff University presented the CNR Rao Award lecture. In addition, several Indian scientists were presented with CRSI silver and bronze medals in recognition of their contributions to chemistry.