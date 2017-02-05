

On the occasion, BBCI Director Dr Amal Chandra Kataki spoke on the importance of early detection of cancers and need for awareness about cancer among the public. He said that one-third of all cancers can be prevented by necessary lifestyle modifications. “There is a need for a sustained movement against cancer and this is achievable if we join hands,” stated Dr Kataki.

Dr Cidananda Bhuyan, head of the Department of Medical Oncology at BBCI, talked about the menace of chewable tobacco and laid stress on the proactive role of the government in tackling this problem.

Harapriya Barukial Borgohain, rerecipient of the Sahitya Akademi award and herself a cancer survivor, was guest. Among others, the meeting was attended by Prof Taufique Borborah, Prof Minoti Borthakur, and Sanjive Narain.

Individuals, organisations and members of BBCI patients’ welfare group were presented certificates of appreciation for their support towards cancer control measures undertaken by the institute. At the same meeting, cancer survivors narrated their experiences and the struggle against cancer.

According to the latest Global Cancer Report, there were 1.4 crore new cancer cases and around 82 lakh cancer patients died in 2012. In India, around 14 lakh new cancer cases are diagnosed every year. As per the recent report of the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), the highest incidences of cancer are recorded in the northeastern states, including Assam.